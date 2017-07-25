Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Coronation Street actress Suranne Jones is to play charismatic Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister – ‘Britain’s first modern lesbian’ – in a new BBC drama written and directed by Huddersfield-born writer Sally Wainwright.

The eight-part drama will tell the story of Lister (1791-1840), a successful entrepreneur who kept an extensive diary, written partly in code, which revealed her many sexual affairs with other women.

She was also noted for renovating the family home, Shibden Hall in Halifax, and for her extensive travels and mountain climbing.

The series was originally called Shibden Hall but has been renamed Gentleman Jack – the name she was known by to Halifax residents.

It is set in 1832 in West Yorkshire and will tell the story of how Lister, after many years of foreign travel, set out to improve her fortunes and the fate of crumbling Shibden Hall by marrying a wealthy woman, breaking the conventions of the age.

The story will explore Lister’s courtship of Ann Walker, a local heiress, and subsequent ‘marriage’. It has been described as a “remarkable and unlikely love story” set in the “complex, changing world of Halifax – the cradle of the industrial revolution.”

The BBC said drama would “explore Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down.”

It is the latest collaboration between Bafta award-winning Suranne Jones and award-winning writer/director Sally Wainwright who worked together on Dead Clever, Unforgiven and Scott & Bailey.

Suranne Jones said: “I first worked with Sally 10 years ago and I remember the feeling of reading her scripts like it was yesterday.

“They were scripts for women; fresh, daring and bizarre in a wonderful, modern, fun, complex and challenging way.

“Now I get to once again speak the words of an almighty talent on a show I know she holds close to her heart.”

Sally Wainwright, whose credits include Happy Valley, said: “I am delighted to be working with Suranne once again, not just as a writer this time, but as a director.

“Bringing Anne Lister to life with all her complexity, passion, brilliance and wit is an epic challenge that will require all the boldness, subtlety, energy and humour that I know only Suranne will bring to it.”

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said, “Suranne is a screen actor of the highest calibre who brings wit, depth and attack to every character she plays.

“We are so fortunate to have her as our Anne. Sally’s wonderful writing is in some very exciting hands.”

Gentleman Jack is due to begin filming next year. Suranne Jones can be seen in Doctor Foster which is returning to BBC1 later this year.