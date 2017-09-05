The video will start in 8 Cancel

Long delays on the A629 yesterday morning triggered fresh fears from Save Huddersfield A&E campaigners who say the consequences of leaving the town without A&E facilities could be fatal.

Heather Orange’s video post in Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E on Facebook prompted dozens of comments after it showed queues on Elland bypass into Halifax lasting over an hour. It showed an ambulance with its blue light flashing going through the queues.

There were queues in both directions on the A629 Huddersfield Road around A6026 Wakefield Road/B6112 Stainland Road, congestion to Elland Riorges Link/Lowfields Way (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and to Shaw Hill/Free School Lane.

Year-long work to widen a major Huddersfield to Halifax road began on August 21 in a bid to improve journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax but before work started it was admitted that delays would be inevitable on an already extremely busy road.

Contractors said they will “temporarily adjust any traffic management to allow emergency vehicles access as necessary” as the work is taking place near to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Writing on Facebook, Jane Hobson said: “We left Netherthong this morning at 8.15am and arrived at Calderdale at 9.45am. It will be worse when the children are back at school.”