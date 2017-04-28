Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can you help reconnect Paula Hodgson with her long lost brother?

The Halifax woman has issued an appeal to trace her brother Richard, saying his existence had been kept a secret from her for years.

Paula turned to Facebook in a bid to spread the word and track him down, after finding a copy of his birth certificate.

Born Richard Anthony Crawshaw on April 5, 1963, Paula’s brother was born in Brighouse and would have this month celebrated his 54th birthday.

It’s thought his name may have since changed as he was later put up for adoption.

She said: “My family kept it a secret from me but I found out because someone let it slip a few years ago.

“His name at birth was Richard Anthony Crawshaw born April 5th 1963 and it would [have] changed when he was adopted.

“He was put up for adoption in 1964 through [an] agency in Wakefield and I think he was adopted to a couple in Derby/Derbyshire but [I’m] not 100% sure.

“It’s costing quite a bit to search for him so I thought I would give it a go on [Facebook]. My mum and dad [were] living in Brighouse when Richard was born.”

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to contact Paula Hodgson via Facebook.