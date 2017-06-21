Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plea for help from the Honley community to keep the village’s library open has been made.

Joe Hodgson, chairman of the Friends of Honley Library (FOHL), said that from April next year, Kirklees Council would cut its library services’ budget by over 44%.

Honley library is currently run by one paid member of staff supported by volunteers.

But Mr Hodgson said the cuts could mean the loss of more than 50 staff across the library service and see all small libraries run fully by volunteers.

He said without volunteers, libraries would close and he appealed for more people to come forward to help.

Councillor Charles Greaves, Holme Valley North Independent, will host a question and answer session at the library on June 29 at 6.30pm as part of a meeting to discuss its future.

“The aim of FOHL has always been to keep the library open and to provide what Honley wants and needs in a library,” said Mr Hodgson.

“We already put on a wide range of events, promote the library and fundraise to improve its amenities. Now we need more people to help prepare for what lies ahead.”

That includes the possibility of the group taking over the running of the library. FOHL has expressed an interest in taking the job on through Community Asset Transfer.

“To do that we need the support of the community. We already have a good team of volunteers but are looking to broaden our skill set. We need people with experience in managing property or a background in finance, accountancy and legal issues.

“We will recruit a Management Group or Board of Trustees and probably become a charity.”

“If you have ideas about what other activities you want from the library we would welcome suggestions. And if you would like to get involved or make any comment, come along to the next meeting about the future of the library,” said Mr Hodgson.

You can get in touch with the Friends of Honley Library through its website, www.friendsofhonleylibrary.org.uk , via email: info@friendsofhonleylibrary.org.uk or by dropping in to the library.