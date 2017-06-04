Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big Huddersfield Town fan and Dewsbury Tory candidate Beth Prescott has revealed she missed out on Wembley to stay on the campaign trail.

Lifelong fan Beth, 24, is a season card holder at the John Smith’s Stadium but stayed behind when her family went to watch Town beat Reading to clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Beth watched the penalty shoot-out in a local resident’s front room as she tried to persuade them to vote Conservative – but couldn’t stifle a cheer when Christopher Schindler fired home the decisive spotkick.

Dewsbury-born Beth said: “It wasn’t an easy decision not to go to Wembley and I was gutted to miss out.

“But it shows how committed I am to becoming MP for Dewsbury, my home town.”

On promotion, she added: “I still can’t believe that the team I have watched all my life is in the Premier League. It’s just mind blowing.

“The players just clicked and let’s hope David Wagner and the loan players stay.

“I’ve got my season card and I’m ready for the Premier League.”

Beth, who hopes to oust Labour’s Paula Sherriff who won the seat from the Tories in 2015, has lofty ambitions of No10.

In the past she had the tongue-in-cheek Twitter name Beth4PM.