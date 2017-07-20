Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for stealing £14,000 from his own grandfather - so he could blow most of it on cannabis.

Callous Macaulay Gillott plundered the savings of the 82-year-old dementia sufferer over a year.

In addition to funding his cannabis habit, the 21-year-old also spent money on an online takeaway service, topping up his phone and on Microsoft Xbox.

Jessica Randell, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that in 2015 Gillott began to help his grandfather Roy on a daily basis.

He was given his bank card to go grocery shopping for him and Gillott made a written note of the account details, using them to set up online and telephone banking.

He also requested an overdraft for the account and applied for a credit card in his grandfather’s name.

Miss Randell said Gillott transferred money within accounts, used the overdraft facility and completely emptied his grandfather’s ISA account which had held just over £7,000.

He also removed bank letters sent to his grandfather before changing the address for the account to his own home.

His grandfather only became aware something was wrong when he was asked about the credit card in his name. He then contacted his daughter, Gillott’s mother and she discovered the truth.

Between November 2015 and November last year Gillott had defrauded a total of £14,219.42. The bank had since refunded £13,920 to his grandfather.

When officers went to Macaulay Gillott’s home they found the bank letters sent to his grandfather, documents showing the defendant was in rent arrears and six suicide notes written to his family.

Clare Walsh, representing Gillott, said: “He knows this is a despicable offence which has caused irreparable damage to his relationship with his mother and grandfather.”

She said Gillott had been using cannabis since his early teens and his addiction had become so bad by the time of the offences his monthly habit was greater than his £250 a month income.

Drugs were at the root of his problems, but some weeks before the police were involved he had become disgusted with his behaviour and had tried to take his own life. He had only made himself ill, but still had the suicide notes when arrested.

Gillott, 21, of Town Avenue, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, admitted three charges of fraud by false representation and was jailed for 12 months with one month consecutive for failing to attend court in May.

Judge Robin Mairs said the offences were persistent and “mean.”

“This has had a shattering effect upon your family,” he told Gillott.