A judge has locked up four callous robbers who terrorised vulnerable and elderly people in their homes so they could steal from them.

Leeds Crown Court heard victims included two 89-year-old women, one in Batley the other in Gomersal, both now so scared they jump at every noise they hear.

Another target was an 84-year-old man, also living in Batley , who has not been able to walk since he was pushed into a coffee table by one of his intruders.

Sentencing the quartet yesterday at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Christopher Batty said: “The older generation of this country deserve respect. They have worked hard throughout their lives to acquire money and property they hope to endure during their later years of life or alternatively pass on to their loved ones.

“They deserve our respect. You showed them none.”

Ian Mullarkey, prosecuting, said that on May 1 one of the 89-year-old victims was at home in Batley with her son who suffers from multiple sclerosis. When he answered the door four raiders barged their way in, knocking him to the floor.

He managed to crawl to the living room where one of the intruders put his hand over his face to prevent him speaking. His mother was also knocked into and went to the floor, landing face down causing a lens to fall from her glasses which cut her nose.

Meanwhile two of the others ransacked the bedrooms and used a pillowcase to carry away £60 cash, watches and a jewellery box.

The 84-year-old man from Batley and his wife were approached about gardening work. A short time later four men armed with sticks broke a conservatory window, pushed the victim into a table and while some kept watch others searched the property and stole £3,000.

An 80-year-old man tried to phone the police when he found a man trying to climb through a rear kitchen window but he was struck repeatedly on the head with his coffee percolator.

He was threatened for 15 minutes while others searched his home, stealing jewellery.

On May 4 the 89-year-old victim in Gomersal was pushed to the floor and then kept sitting in a chair while her home was searched.

Gerald McCann, 23, was jailed for eight years four months after he admitted three robberies and possessing a phone in prison.

Two 16-year-olds who cannot be identified each admitted five robberies and one received four years four months detention the other, four years detention. A 17-year-old youth who admitted four robberies was detained for five years four months.