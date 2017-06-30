Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous thief has been jailed after a court heard he took advantage of a vulnerable man with autism by stealing money from his bank account.

Iftikhar Ali first met his victim at Huddersfield bus station on January 5 this year.

Tim Capstick, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court yesterday the man in his 30s had support workers but was able to go into Huddersfield alone.

But after the theft he will now only go out accompanied by his carers.

He told police later that he was approached by Ali who engaged him in conversation. At some point Ali had reached into his wallet or bag and removed his bank card.

During their talk the complainant revealed his PIN number and over the next few days Ali was able to withdraw £750 from the victim’s Yorkshire Building Society account.

He had not been traced by February 25 when the complainant was again in the town centre in the Wilkinson store when Ali recognised him and asked if he had got any money.

Mr Capstick said the complainant told him he had not but Ali then tried to usher him out of the store. The complainant resisted when Ali tried to grab his arm and after Ali had left he contacted his support worker and told her what had happened.

Police were able to obtain the CCTV from the store and Ali was identified. The victim was now accompanied when he went to town and no longer went alone and since the incidents was “agitated and unhappy.”

Gillian Batts, representing Ali, said his guilty plea saved a trial in the case.

Ali, 45, of Edale Avenue, Newsome, who was acquitted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month of raping a woman in Birkby on January 7, 2015, admitted one charge of theft and one of attempted theft.

Jailing him for three years Recorder Simon Kealey QC said it was clear from everything he had read about the complainant that he was a vulnerable man.

He told Ali: “That would have been obvious to anyone from the moment they spoke to him. You took advantage of his vulnerability, you reached into his bag or wallet and took his bank card and then encouraged him to give you the PIN. Over the following days you removed £750 from his accounts.”

He said Ali then tried to something in February but the complainant resisted. Since then his life had been affected by having to be accompanied “as a result of your actions in this case.”