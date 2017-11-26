Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital staff were forced to rearrange operations for child patients after callous thieves broke in and stole some vital equipment.

The raid happened at Dewsbury and District Hospital on Thursday night.

The medical gas room serving the Boothroyd Centre, which handles day surgeries, was broken into and some of the key components including cabling were taken.

This affected the medical gas supply to the theatres, meaning that no surgery could take place there.

Staff were forced to rearrange the children’s surgery list as a result.

But thanks to their efforts the children were still able to have their surgery in another part of the hospital.

David Melia, director of Nursing and Quality at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust which runs the Dewsbury hospital, said: “Thanks to the quick actions of staff who spotted the problem early this morning we have managed to do all the surgery we had planned so no children have suffered.

“Whoever stole the cabling probably isn’t aware of the impact this would have but, when something like this happens, it very quickly impacts on the care and services we provide."

He added: “We’ve managed to keep going and are now working hard to look at options for the planned surgery we have booked over the weekend and into next week.

“We’ll do everything we can to minimise the disruption but it is likely there will be some for a small number of patients.

“If anyone knows anything about the break in I would urge them to contact the police.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed they are investigating the theft of about three metres of copper piping and various couplings at the hospital between 11pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime number 13170549568 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.