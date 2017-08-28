Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People have spoken of their sadness after a man tragically fell to his death from a bridge over the M62.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man fell and died shortly after being found in distress on the bridge early on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

Police halted traffic while they dealt with the tragic incident and the motorway remained closed for four hours early today.

Officers were called to the bridge near Scammonden Dam at junction 23 at about 6.51am to a report of a man in distress on the bridge above the M62.

Closures were put in place but at about 7.13am the man fell into the carriageway, sustaining fatal injuries.

A full closure of the M62 was needed while officers managed the incident and carried out investigation work on the westbound section of the motorway.

The eastbound side reopened by 9.30am and the westbound carriageway was reopened at 11am.

It caused heavy delays for drivers on the M62 with those on the westbound section turned round and diverted back off at Junction 23 at Outlane.

Diversions through Outlane and Ripponden led to a high volume of cars using local roads to drive towards Manchester.

The tragic incident led to sympathy from Examiner readers on our social media pages with many calling for greater support for people with mental health conditions.

Tracey Louise Bland wrote: “So sad, he must have been in a terrible place, thoughts are with his family. I’d urge all to please keep in touch with your loved ones and be there to support those that are struggling.”

Joanne Ellison wrote: “Very sad, there needs to be more support and help provided for people suffering mental illness. My heart goes out to his family.”

Andrew Dyson wrote: “So sad for the individual concerned and I have sympathy for him and his family. That being said, this bridge needs to be fenced to stop this happening. Somebody as desperate as this will always find a way but if there was a deterrent he might have thought differently and sought out help.”

Emma Jones: “I’m honestly not surprised. After trying to access Mental Health Services for a friend over the last few weeks, I’m only shocked this isn’t happening more often.”

Previously calls for a higher fence on the bridge has been ruled out, but the Examiner has asked the authorities if they will re-look at safety issues on the bridge.

People who need support can talk to the Samaritans free by calling 116 123.