A health trust has teamed up with an internationally-respected midwife to produce a series of maternity education films.

The newly-built Bronte Birth Centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital and refurbished maternity wards at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, are the backdrop for the production of six midwife educational films.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has joined with midwife consultant Sheena Byrom and hospital equipment supplier Active Birth Pools to produce the films, which will be made available to maternity workers across the world as an online learning resource.

Sheena, who lectures on midwifery services worldwide and was awarded an OBE in 2011 for services to midwifery, contacted the trust after hearing several “good news” stories about the care provided and particularly the new birth centres.

She said: “I visit many maternity services around the UK and the world and theirs is amongst the finest.”

Gill Pownall, assistant director of nursing and midwifery at the trust, said: “It is coming up to a year since we redesigned women’s services across the trust and I see our involvement in the production of these films as another positive affirmation of the fabulous care and birth choices we offer to local women.”

Women’s services across the trust were reconfigured last September to centralise consultant-led maternity care at Pinderfields. This included a £1.38m investment in the Bronte Birth Centre, a new birth centre at Pinderfields and an enlarged labour ward.