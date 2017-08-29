Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A public rights of way may be axed at a Huddersfield beauty spot that was at the centre of a controversial housing development.

Prospective developer Seddon Homes Ltd and Paddico (267) Ltd have applied to Kirklees Council to block up the rights of way and to provide alternative pedestrian routes at Clayton Fields off Edgerton Road in Edgerton.

The bid will be discussed at Huddersfield Town Hall on Thursday lunchtime.

The fight to stop more than 40 mainly four-bedroom detached houses being built on an eight-acre village green situated between Edgerton and Birkby was lost at the Supreme Court in February 2014 after an 18 year battle.

The registration of the Clayton Fields land as a village green was declared invalid by the court and paved the way for building way to start.

Marketing of the site began in December last year by estate agents Simon Blyth with a bidding war as buyers were asked to submit a minimum of £150,000 just to have a chance of buying one of the 41 plots.

The two developers say in their submission to Kirklees Council: “The applicants are ready to start construction of the consented scheme on the site but are aware of a number of alleged footpaths which cross the site.

“The purpose of this application is to stop up any alleged pedestrian public rights of way that exist on the site to enable construction of the development to start.

“This will secure the delivery of much-needed new homes for the area. These new footpaths will connect into the local footpath and highway network and will provide links to local schools, bus routes and the town centre.

“The new routes will improve local pedestrian links for both residents of the new development and existing local people.”

But members of Clayton Fields Action Group are not prepared to give up without a fight. They have submitted a number of grounds for objection to the Planning sub-committee (Huddersfield Area).

These include loss of existing woodland and habitat if the proposal goes ahead, existing routes have been used by many people for a long time and that the proposed Woodland Walk over Clayton Dike will be impassable to disabled people, hard to negotiate and dangerous.

Bill Magee of the action group said: “They have put it half way down the dike where you can’t walk. You will not be able to walk it at all. It really is quite a wonderful walk.”

However, officers have recommended confirming the order.

They say “that the benefits of the order would outweigh any negative effect on the public rights. As a whole, the proposed pedestrian provision within the site is appropriate.”