A major protest over plans to downgrade A&E facilities at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will take place on Friday.

Dozens of protestors are expected to attend a key meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall from 9.30am when the Kirklees-Calderdale Joint Health Scrutiny Committee will discuss the plans.

On Thursday the Examiner reported the shock news that hospital chiefs have admitted almost 500 jobs will be lost over the next 10 years if the plans go ahead.

It also appears that the cost of the project has fallen from the £470m reported last year to £290m.

The details were contained in a report for councillors ahead of the meeting.

It was also revealed that only 64 hospital beds will be required in Huddersfield at the new ‘planned care’ site at Acre Mills in Lindley – about half of what was proposed when the plan first became known.

HRI currently has more than 400 beds but the re-structuring scheme will see all the capacity moved to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, which will be extended to have 676 beds.

Another major worry for opponents of the plans is the additional time it will take for Huddersfield area A&E patients to be transferred to Halifax given the major delays on the A629.

In a letter to local MPs and councillors, Hands Off HRI secretary, Cristina George, and chairman, Mike Forster, said: “All emergency patient care will be transferred to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

“This proposal is actually WORSE than their original plan. They have totally ignored local public opinion and have cynically and blatantly dismissed local councillors’ concerns.

“The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) stand condemned as the unaccountable body which will be responsible for future patient deaths. We remain very concerned that opening up the rebuilding work to a private provider could see hostile bids from private companies which could take over the entire establishment as has happened in other parts of the country.”

The campaigners want the committee to reject these proposals and refer the case to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt for independent review.

A spokesman for Hands Off HRI said: “This is the most important meeting for our campaign for a few months. We have to impress upon every councillor that they now have a duty to reject the CCG proposal. Lives will be lost if they go ahead and the protest will serve to make councillors and the CCG aware of the depth of feeling in the town.”

The Examiner has approached the CCG for comment but none has been forthcoming.