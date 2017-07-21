Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners celebrated after the decision to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary was referred to the health secretary.

Councillors rejected hospital shake-up plans and voted 5-3 to refer them to Jeremy Hunt at a Joint Health Scrutiny Committee (JHSC) meeting earlier today.

The meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, took place at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Outside hundreds of protesters from the two main protest groups, Let’s Save HRI and Hands Off HRI, staged a passionate demonstration.

A spokesperson for Let’s Save HRI – which gave several deputations at the meeting – said: “We are pleased that the JHSC have referred the proposals to the secretary of state.

“At best the CCG/trust made a grave error in judgement and at worst they deliberately misled the public throughout the consultation. Either way the community no longer have trust or confidence in them and believe that they should now be replaced.

“We hope that Mr Hunt will now seek a full review of the proposals.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Hands Off HRI said: “We will be demanding a full investigation and that officers, as well as the secretary of state for health, visit the local area and see for themselves the widespread misery this proposal will cause.

“We will be stepping up the fundraising campaign to ensure we have enough funds to mount a judicial review if such is required.”

Nicola Jackson, a member of the Hands Off HRI campaign, is waiting to receive the all clear for breast cancer. She had two years of chemotherapy at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

She was inside the main hall with around 30 members of the public as the news was announced via a live feed from the council chamber.

Speaking after the decision, the 41-year-old said: “It’s absolutely marvellous.

“I’ve been campaigning for 16 months for our hospital. All we wanted was a chance to refer it.

“It’s not safe, the plans are not safe. It’s now going back to Jeremy Hunt and rightly so and we’ll take up the legal battle and fight him all the way too.

“It’s fantastic.”

Audley Buckle, who sang ‘Chicken and Chips’ on Britain’s Got Talent and a member of the Hands Off HRI campaign, said: “It was magical.

“This is what we worked for above 12 months – to see the committee have the sense to prevail – and that’s what we want.”