Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train operator Northern Rail say some trains are “extremely busy” on today’s strike day.

Workers are taking industrial action today and again on Thursday in a long-running dispute over Northern Rail plans to remove guards from trains.

On Tuesday morning members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union held a picket line outside Huddersfield Railway Station to highlight the safety issues that will be caused by driver-only trains.

The RMT said: “The travelling public will be rightly angry that (they) are prepared to play as fast and loose with the talks process as they are with passenger safety.”

Northern have said most of the trains that do run will operate until around 7pm.

Locally, there are no direct Northern Rail train services from Huddersfield to Manchester or Leeds.

A rail replacement bus service will be operating between Huddersfield and Stalybridge, calling at Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Mossley.

There are limited services between Huddersfield and Wakefield Westgate; Huddersfield and Barnsley and on the Calder Valley line.

They advise passengers the 1,200 services that are running in Yorkshire, the North West and North East, will be “extremely busy.”

And some passengers could be in line for compensation if they face delays.

Northern say: “The services we will provide are based on the availability and location of Northern employees who are trained conductors.

“Wherever possible, we are also focusing services on our busiest routes into major towns and cities.

“If you travel on a strike day and experience a delay of 30 minutes or more to your journey, you are eligible to compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme.

“Northern season ticket holders can also claim compensation on the days they do not travel.”

If you are delayed between 30 and 59 minutes you can claim compensation from Northern of the cost of one single ticket to anywhere on the Northern network or 50% of the cost of your single ticket or relevant portion of your return ticket.

For delays over 60 minutes you can claim compensation of two single tickets to anywhere on the Northern network or 100% of the cost of your single ticket or relevant portion of your return ticket.