Could Huddersfield Town ‘do a Leicester’ this season?

That’s the question posed by bookmaker Paddy Power after 1,500 punters backed the Terriers for the title.

The firm’s Lewis Davey suggests that “massive odds of 750/1 suggest that Town probably won’t” win the title.

According to Paddy Power more punters have backed Huddersfield for the title than Chelsea.

Of the 1,500 who have backed Town at big odds, dozens have made three-figure bets, making them comfortably the biggest loser in the book for Paddy Power.

Leicester famously won the title after starting the season at massive odds of 2500/1, resulting in a whopping £2m payout for the bookies – but a Huddersfield win would cost the bookie almost 10 times as much.

Lewis said Leicester’s win had left bookies scratching their heads.

“It undoubtedly turned punters logic upside down,” he said. “It’s unlikely you’ll ever see odds of 2500/1 offered again but there’s still chunky prices available for the likes of Huddersfield and punters buoyed by Leicester’s win are happy to back them.

“Admittedly we’re getting slightly ahead of ourselves, but if Huddersfield did the unthinkable then it would comfortably be our biggest payout in history.”