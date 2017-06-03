Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A choir featuring a former Holmfirth student is celebrating after soaring through to tonight’s finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Missing People Choir, made up of families of people who have vanished, had the judges in tears following another emotional performance.

The choir’s line-up includes Emma Cullingford, a former Holmfirth High and Greenhead College student.

The 33-year-old got involved with the choir after the disappearance of her mother, Sandra Hall, who went missing in 2013 but was found a month later.

Speaking ahead of the final rounds of the ITV show, she described the competition and performances as “amazing.”

The group’s stunning performance of Birdy’s Wings in last night’s semi-final left judge Amanda Holden in tears while Alesha Dixon added: “I don’t think you realise how much you’ve impacted the country.”

The choir, formed by the charity Missing People, sang as pictures of the missing appeared behind them to urge viewers to get in touch if they had any information about them.

They finished in second place behind comedian Daliso Chaponda and remain one of the favourite acts to win the series.

See how they do by tuning into Britain’s Got Talent tonight at 7.30pm.