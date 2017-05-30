The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans are expected to descend on Huddersfield town centre tonight to celebrate the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Town squad will travel in style on board an open-top double-decker bus, specially designed in the club’s blue and white colours.

The players will show off the Championship play-off final trophy from the top deck and will set off from the John Smith’s Stadium at 5.45pm.

They will head into town along Northumberland Street for a reception at St George’s Square from 6.20pm.

Work is underway to build a stage where Town chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner are expected to address the fans.

Some of the players will also take the mic, while the whole event will be compered by Town’s stadium announcer Paul Ramsden.

New Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale will also thank and congratulate the players on behalf of Kirklees Council and the town as a whole.

The following roads will be closed before, during and after the event.

From 12noon to 9pm:

– St George’s Square at its junction with John William Street (bottom end of the square)

From 3pm to 9pm:

– Railway Street, from Westgate to John William Street

– St George’s Street from Railway Street to Westgate

From 4pm to 9pm:

– John William Street from Viaduct Street to Westgate/Kirkgate

– Fitzwilliam Street from the ring road to John William Street (traffic will be allowed to access from John William Street only)

– Brook Street

– Wood Street

– Lord Street from Brook Street to Northumberland Street

– Friendly Street and Knight Street from Lord Street to Northumberland Street

– Northumberland Street from John William Street to Southgate

– Station Street

– St Peter’s Street from Byram Street to Station Street

– Byram Street from Brook Street to Northumberland Street

Enjoy the celebrations!