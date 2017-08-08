Did you know that almost every place in the UK has its own flag?
And could you pick it out in a quiz?
According to The UK’s National Flag, a charity that maintains and manages the national registry of United Kingdom flags, there are 59
county and regional flags.
A total of 12 of those feature an animal - including a bustard, a deer, eagles, a swan, crows, a horse and goats.
Some 20 have a cross on them while three have a dragon.
There are also flags with regal symbols such as crowns or towers, while seven have a flower, fruit or plant on them.
There are also 36 city and town flags plus 24 national flags.
Ready to take our quiz and test your flag knowledge?
