Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family is appealing for the return of a 10-week old puppy stolen by heartless burglars.

Chanice Strutt and partner Mario woke on Sunday morning to find their house on Scholes Road, Birkby, had been raided.

The thieves took Lucky, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross breed which the family had owned for only three weeks.

Chanice said: “Lucky is a really nervous dog and had only just got used to us. We are all very upset.”

The thieves also stole cash, a mobile phone and a purse but left behind Bobby, a whippet cross who was found hiding in the cellar.

Chanice said Lucky and Bobby were good friends and slept side by side.

“We want Lucky back as soon as possible. I don’t want her used for breeding or for fighting.”

Police are investigating.