Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nurses are appealing for clothes donations to help homeless and disadvantaged people who end up in hospital.

The Dignity in Care Group at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is urging kind-hearted members of the public to donate ‘dignity clothes’ for patients who don’t have suitable clothing to wear during their stay in hospital.

Clothing needed includes jogging bottoms, t-shirts, jumpers, cardigans and socks.

The only stipulation is that they must be new, not second-hand.

Anita Ruckledge, Dementia Lead Nurse, said: “We have seen a recent influx of patients into our hospitals that, for various reasons, don’t have any suitable clean clothing.

Which charity will benefit from the new mayor of Kirklees' year in office?

“We want to be able to offer them good quality, clean clothes when they are discharged from hospital.

“This will go a long way in maintaining their dignity, and boosting their self-respect and confidence.

“We were overwhelmed by the deluge of dignity clothes sent into us by the local community following our appeal for new clothing last year.”

The group provide a ‘dignity clothing cupboard’ at each of the three hospital sites (Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury and District), so that staff can easily access this facility for their patients.

Any kind donations can be handed in at general office at the Ridings Building, Dewsbury Hospital, for the attention of Heather Walker.

For more information or to arrange to have items collected please contact Anita.Ruckledge@midyorks.nhs.uk or call 077809 54892.