A disabled teenager has been left devastated after her assistance dog went missing.

Black labrador Velvet, who previously won a prize at Crufts for her loyalty to pal Lottie Wilcocks, went missing while on a canal walk between Elland and Brighouse on Wednesday evening.

Seven-year-old Velvet has been described as a “lifeline” to the Elland teenager, who has been in a wheelchair after she was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

The canine companion is a trained assistance dog registered to charity Dogs For Good, helping Lottie around the house and out in public.

Lottie, a talented wheelchair athlete and aspiring Paralympian, is desperate to be reunited with Velvet in time for her 16th birthday on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Dogs For Good said: “Lottie and Velvet have an incredibly special bond and Velvet means the world to the whole family.

“In 2014, the pair reached the finals of the Crufts Friends for Life competition which celebrates dogs that make a life-changing difference.”

Anyone who has seen Velvet or can help the family is urged to call Dogs for Good on 01295 252600.