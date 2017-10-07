Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to solve a 32-year-old murder case.

The body of Alexander “Sandy” McClelland was found in the boot of a pale green coloured Ford Cortina in a car park on Bethel Street, Brighouse, on October 7, 1985.

The 66-year-old had been stabbed.

Despite the passage of time, detectives have continued trying to catch the killer or killers.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, of the Protective Services (Crime) Department at West Yorkshire Police, said: “It is now 32 years since Mr McClelland was found, but the passage of time in no way diminishes our desire to achieve justice for the victim and his family.

“We never close a case until the person or persons responsible have, wherever possible, been brought to justice and as part of our commitment to getting justice we have a Major Investigation Review Team which is looking at every single murder committed in the West Yorkshire area for which no one has yet been brought to justice.

“The team is looking at any new lines of enquiry – for example advances in DNA technology – that could help provide a vital breakthrough.

“I would also like to appeal directly to anyone who may hold information about this or any other unsolved murder in West Yorkshire to come forward and tell police what they know.”

Call police on 101.