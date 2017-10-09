Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the first picture of a mystery man found dead in a small wooded area close to Huddersfield town centre.

The body of Sebastian Wdowiak, 37, was discovered in a decomposed state on land to the rear of Sainsbury’s car park at Aspley – just yards from the busy Wakefield Road.

Following the grim discovery police have been trying to find out more about Mr Wdowiak, who came to Britain from Poland 12 years ago and lived in Wrexham for some years.

More recently, he was understood to be living in Huddersfield and working as a scaffolder. He was thought to be a single man.

Friends have released a picture of a smiling Mr Wdodiak from around 2007 and people he grew up with in his home city of Lodz have spoken of their shock at hearing the news of his death. His parents have been informed.

His body was found on Friday, September 30, in a small wooded area on land owned by the University of Huddersfield and opposite its estate office. The area was sealed off and closed to the public as police launched an investigation.

A couple who were at school with Sebastian in Lodz said they were devastated about his death.

Joanna and Tomasz Majczak, both aged 37, went to the same primary school as Sebastian. Joanna said she last spoke to Sebastian in the summer and that he had been in touch with his parents three weeks before his body was discovered.

She said the circumstances surrounding his death were a mystery. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

An inquest is due to be opened shortly.