Do you recognise these skinny legs which belong to a thief who caused £2,500 worth of damage in a shop break-in.

The owner of the Ginger Whale, a delicatessen, cafe and off-licence in Gomersal, is appealing for information to trace two suspects who smashed their way into the premises on Sunday night.

One of the thieves is tall and thin - with particularly skinny legs.

A spokesman for the shop, which has remained open, said: “Does anyone recognise these very distinctive legs?

“Also look at the distinctive tracksuit motifs and the way the tall guy rubs his head with distinctive hand movements. Let us know if anything looks familiar. We need to catch them.”

The shop spokesman said other small businesses had been targeted in Cleckheaton, Birkenshaw and Birstall in recent days.

“They are on the rampage around the area, mainly targeting small independent businesses. They need to be stopped.”

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a commercial burglary which is believed to have occurred between 11pm and 11.15pm at the premises on Oxford Road.

“The suspects, who were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered, forced their way into the premises before making off with a quantity of cash.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170467017.