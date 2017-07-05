Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Online fraud is now the most common crime in the UK - costing £9.7 billion in the last 12 months and affecting 3.25 million victims. The average loss per victim is around £3,000.

With this in mind, KIS Finance, has set up this quiz to prevent fraudsters from profiting from their activities. It's aim is to educate and raise awareness of existing and new scams.

And authorities themselves are also often a target for scammers.

Earlier this year West Yorkshire Police warned a scam email claiming to be from them is circulating – and could give criminals access to your computer.

Detective Inspector Benn Kemp, of West Yorkshire Police's Cyber Crime Team, said: "Cyber crime is a rapidly expanding area and takes many different forms. The reality is however, that the vast majority of cyber crime can be prevented if people are aware of certain threats and situations where you could become a victim.

"I would urge members of the public to be on their guard when surfing the web and if you come across this message on your screen, report it to Action Fraud immediately.