A cancer struck mum-of-two who has been told all hope is gone is looking for help overseas.

Rebekah Cole, 39, of Shelley, is facing her second battle against cancer in two years.

Just eight months after being given the all clear from breast cancer she was given the awful news that she now had incurable lung cancer.

This time the cancer was so severe and aggressive that within a month it had consumed half her lungs leaving her struggling to breathe.

Rebekah has recently been told by doctors that there is little they can do for her and she may have less than a year to live.

Faced literally with a death sentence and the thought of her children, Isaac, nine, and Alysia, two, growing up without a mother, she has pinned her final hopes on an alternative therapy.

But the specialist immunotherapy treatment she is seeking is not available on the NHS.

Rebekah’s family and friends are now crowdfunding £20,000 to try and get her treated by the Hallwang Oncology Clinic in Germany.

The family hope immunotherapy could prolong her life much further than chemotherapy ever could, or even eradicate the cancer altogether.

Husband Rob, 49, said doctors at HRI had told his wife of 18 years that resuming chemotherapy was futile and would only prolong her life for a matter of months.

But the family have refused to give in and have looked for another way.

With the clock ticking they are now urgently trying to raise cash to pay for her treatment.

Rob, a builder, said they had met a former patient of the German clinic through friends, who had made a remarkable recovery.

He said: “We met somebody who was riddled with cancer and so ill she had to be airlifted there.

“She was given a day to live but with their treatment she was walking again after 11 days and following five months of treatment she’s back home and living a fairly normal life.

“She’s still got the cancer but the immunotherapy gets it under control.

“That’s what’s given us hope, which is more than the NHS has given us. There’s no claim that it’s a cure.

“It depends how you respond to the treatment as everybody is different, but it could give her the longevity that currently we don’t have.”

Rob is currently re-mortgaging the family home and looking to raise the thousands needed as quickly as possible.

More than £2,000 has already been raised through the family’s Just Giving page.

If you would like to support the family go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rebekah-cole