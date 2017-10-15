Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Candles may be romantic but they can also be lethal.

This week Huddersfield firefighters will be out and about talking about the risk as Candle Fire Safety Week gets underway.

Nationally, candle fires result in around 350 people being hurt every year – and nearly 40% of all fires started by candles result in a death or injury.

Safety tips include:

Never leave lit candles unattended. Put burning candles out when you leave the room and make sure they’re out completely at night.

Place your candles carefully; use heat resistant holders and ensure they’re on a stable flat surface.

Keep candles out of the reach of pets and children.

Keep candles away from combustible materials like curtains, furniture, bedding and books.

Don’t move candles once they are lit.

Place candles away from any draughts.

Consider using LED candles instead

Have a working smoke alarm in your home

Make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if a fire should occur and practice your escape plan.

Firefighters from Huddersfield Station will be at Asda on Bradford Road between 2pm and 4pm today and at both Sainsbury’s at Shorehead and Morrisons in Waterloo between 2pm and 4pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to give fire safety advice.