Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cannabis user was “almost hallucinating” when he damaged the entrance to a block of flats.

Matthew Mitchell admitted kicking at the door of the building in Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton , on August 26.

He caught the attention of police who were on their way to another incident at the time, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

He explained that he was really drunk and couldn’t recall much of what happened.

Mitchell added that he had been drinking heavily to cope since his aunt was diagnosed with cancer.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You were almost hallucinating and that’s why you did something that appears to be out of character.”

He fined Mitchell, of New Works Road in Bradford, £150 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to Kirklees Council .

Mitchell must also pay £85 costs and his cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.