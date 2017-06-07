Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s decision time – who are you going to vote for?

The General Election is happening tomorrow and if you’re going to cast a vote you need to know what that means for you and your family.

Here’s a handy guide with ten pledges from the four main parties’ manifestos.

Note: these are selected highlights, to see the full manifesto go the party websites.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Labour

- Increasing the minimum wage to £10 per hour.

- Extending free school meals to all primary school children and putting measures in to cap class sizes in schools.

- Commit to more than £30bn in extra funding for the NHS in England over the next five years, while reversing privatisation of the NHS.

- Ending the 1% pay cap for nurses, midwives and other NHS staff and scrapping all NHS hospital parking charges.

- Reintroduce a 50p tax rate and raise income tax for those who earn over £80,000.

- Abolish university tuition fees and reintroduce maintenance grants.

- Scrap the Brexit white paper and replace it with a fresh set of negotiating priorities with an “emphasis on the single market and customs union”.

- A commitment to the renewal of the Trident nuclear deterrent.

- Increasing the number of police officers on the streets by 10,000 over five years.

- Minimum standards for landlords and beefed-up powers to punish rogue landlords with tough fines.

Conservative

- To increase the personal tax free allowance to £12,500 by 2020 and raise the higher rate threshold to £50,000.

- Exit the European single market and customs union but seek a “deep and special partnership” including comprehensive free trade and customs agreement.

- To reduce immigration to tens of thousands rather than hundreds of thousands.

- Real terms increases in NHS spending reaching £8bn extra per year by 2022/23 and a pledge to hire 10,000 more mental health nurses by 2020.

- Scrapping the triple-lock on the state pension after 2020, replacing it with a “double lock”, rising with earnings or inflation.

- Scrap free school lunches for infants in England, but offer free breakfasts across the primary years.

- A pledge to spend at least 2% of GDP on defence and raise defence spending by at least 0.5% above inflation every year of the next Parliament.

- Means test winter fuel payments, taking away £300 from wealthier pensioners.

- Raising cost of care threshold from £23,000 to £100,000 - but include value of home in calculation of assets for home care as well as residential care.

- Pump an extra £4bn into schools by 2022.

Liberal Democrat

- Hold a referendum on the final Brexit deal, with the option to remain in the EU and unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU nationals in the UK.

- £7billion to halt cuts to schools and re-instate maintenance grants for some students.

- An extra penny on income tax to pay for the NHS while “ring-fencing” money for health and social care.

- Borrow £100bn to invest in infrastructure, including housebuilding, broadband, schools, hospitals and transport.

- A £1billion fund dedicated to mental health services.

- Commit to spending 2% of GDP on defence but suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

- Introduce a diesel scrappage scheme and extend ultra-low emission zones to 10 more towns and cities.

- Reverse cuts to Universal Credit.

- Completely legalised cannabis with a fully-operational market.

- An extra month of parental leave for dads.

Green Party

- A ‘ratification referendum’ on the terms of the Brexit deal - with an option to remain in the EU.

- Move towards a four-day working week and “universal basic income”.

- Pass an Environment Protection Act to safeguard and restore the environment, ban fracking and scrap plans for new nuclear power stations.

- Renationalise the railways, cancel HS2 and all airport expansions.

- Scrapping tuition fees and bringing back maintenance grants.

- Roll back use of private providers in the NHS and scrap NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans.

- Scrap the UK’s nuclear deterrent and ban arms sales to oppressive regimes.

- Introduce rent controls, ban letting fees and build 100,000 social rented homes a year by 2022.

- Introduce proportional representation for parliamentary and local elections and lower the voting age to 16.

- Retain free movement of citizens between the UK and the EU and introduce a “humane immigration and asylum system”.