Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you can’t make it to Wembley you might want to watch the play-off final in a pub in Huddersfield.

Rub shoulders with fellow Huddersfield Town fans and enjoy a pint or two as you roar on the Terriers.

Here’s our guide to pubs which will be showing the Town v Reading FC game on their screens.

Rhubarb in Queensgate

The pub will be open from 11am on Bank Holiday Monday. Watch the match on their big screens.

The Crown on Westgate

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The pub is opening its doors at noon and has big screens so you won’t miss any of the action.

Warehouse on Zetland Street

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Pub staff are expecting a good number of Town fans to call in. Opens from 10am.

Black Bull, West Street, Lindley

Opening time is noon on Monday and they are expecting a few Town fans in to watch the crunch match on seven screens.

Scholes Cricket Club at Chapelgate, Holmfirth

A few families are expected to enjoy the day and watch the match on the club’s screens.

PPG Canalside on Leeds Road – where 3,000 fans watched Town win through in the play-off semi-finals against Sheffield Wednesday – is closed on Monday. A sign outside reads: “Closed Monday. We’re going to WEMBLEY!”

Is your local showing the match? Email andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com to be added to the list.