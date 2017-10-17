Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield escaped the worst of Storm Ophelia - but one car was crushed by a tree.

The car was wrecked by the tree which toppled over on Whitegate Road in Primrose Hill .

And a landslip caused rail problems in Calderdale .

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens revealed that the highest gust of the night was recorded at 66mph at Emley .

In Salendine Nook the gusts topped 43mph on Monday evening.

The Met Office says a yellow weather warning remains in place until around 3pm today while the last remnants of the storm passes.

Kirklees Council’s forestry team were busy overnight and were called to reports of fallen trees across the borough. They remain busy today tackling the rest of the clean-up operation.

The canal towpath along Huddersfield Broad Canal is blocked by a fallen tree. Examiner reader Clive Stephens says the path behind Leeds Road Playing Fields is impassible.

There was disruption on one rail line until 2pm due to a land slip.

A landslip at Hipperholme caused the problems on the rail network between Halifax and Bradford.

All Northern services between the two areas are cancelled until 2pm while the debris is cleared from the track.

Grand Central services to and from Bradford Interchange are will be diverted, not calling at Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield or Wakefield Kirkgate.

On the roads Underbank Lane near Penistone was blocked in both directions due to fallen tree between B6088 Manchester Road and Tofts Lane which has affected traffic between Stocksbridge and Penistone this morning.