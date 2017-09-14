Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who took her Audi TT to a dealer for a bodywork repair has been left fuming after the garage installed an engine software update without her permission.

Sheelagh Kennerley, a supply chain planning manager, said she left the car with Huddersfield Audi in Leeds Road on July 9 to carry out a bodywork repair and had no reason to suspect there would be any problem.

But the following day she says a member of staff rang to give an update and said they had put the emissions software update on her car which she says will spoil its performance and make it less reliable.

Sheelagh, who bought the automatic Audi 2.0 Sport Quattro 4-wheel drive coupe, for £22,000 in 2015, said: “This was not part of the plan and was not something I wanted as it changes the performance of the car. I did not authorise this.

“At no point during my discussions with them was this mentioned. The update is neither compulsory nor a safety recall. I asked them to remove the update and revert back to the original. They refused.

“I have asked them to replace the car as they will not put it back to the original. They looked for a replacement equivalent car but advised that anything directly comparable will have had the update on it.

“They offered a minor monetary compensation if I took the car back. I have refused as I consider the car to be unreliable and less economical with reduced performance based on the information I have. I understand there have also been problems for many others with their updated cars.

“I travel between Scotland and Yorkshire regularly and cannot take the risk of the car breaking down or going into limp mode on the motorway at 70mph.

“Since then I have been driving around in their courtesy car, and had three meetings with Huddersfield Audi who are reluctant to find a replacement car to rectify the situation.

“More than nine weeks on, we are no nearer to a resolution. I am appalled by their service, they have admitted their error, but do not seem to want to put this right and help the Audi brand image which is severely damaged due to the recent emissions scandal.

“I am absolutely raging with them. I’m so disappointed that they have wrecked this car for me which I absolutely loved. Every day I used to say to myself: ‘I love this car.’ This courtesy car is not of the same standard and I am now looking at taking legal action against them.”

Audi Huddersfield have been contacted but have not provided any comment.