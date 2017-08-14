Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car swerved and ended up on two wheels on the side of another vehicle after the driver tried to avoid hitting a cat, police said.

The collision happened in Holmfirth on Sunday afternoon when the silver Mercedes quickly swerved to avoid the cat.

Luckily, the elderly male driver was not injured but was badly shaken up in the collision, which happened on Cliff Road.

Kirklees Rural officers tweeted pictures of the collision, claiming that the driver had reported seeing a cat in the road.

The cat is believed to have escaped unscathed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the collision was “damage only.”

The spokesperson said: “We were called to Cliff Road following reports of a collision at 15.59 on Sunday. A silver Mercedes had collided with a Vauxhall Zafira.

“Nobody was injured.”