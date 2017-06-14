Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two car collisions occurred in Huddersfield town centre in the space of just six minutes this morning (Wednesday).

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being knocked from their bike on Firth Street near to Wakefield Road after coming into collision with a blue Suzuki.

Officers were called at 8.54am to the street and the cyclist was taken to hospital, although their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Just six minutes later, services were called after a car ended up on its roof on Northumberland Street.

The red hatchback is believed to have collided with another car before flipping upside down.

A police spokesperson said: “One car was on its roof. There were people inside the car at the time and it’s thought there have been some people injured, although these are not thought to be serious.”