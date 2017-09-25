Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is nothing worse than the nailbiting feeling of being stuck on the motorway with your fuel light flashing.

No one wants to be that person who breaks down and blocks a lane, causing all the traffic to grind to a halt, so it’s important to avoid the risk and refuel at the beginning of your journey.

It’s a lesson one motorist learned the hard way on the M62 this morning (Monday).

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The motorway was already congested due to Monday rush hour traffic following a major fire the night before near Rochdale.

But delays were made worse when the white BMW broke down on the eastbound carriageway near Brighouse after running on empty.

And to add insult to injury, it was right next to the road sign for Hartshead Moor services – just half a mile away.

West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted a picture of the breakdown, saying: “Before entering the motorway make sure you have sufficient fuel to make it to the next service area.”