Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

Thieves stole a Yamaha YZF from Westgate on September 4 at 11.59pm.

A Vauxhall Astra was stolen from Daw Royds on September 7 at 1.45am with a second set of keys lost two weeks previously.

CROSLAND MOOR

Burglars entered a garage by removing a window on Boothroyd Drive on September 7 at midnight. Unspecified items were stolen and they made off.

A property on Dryclough Road was entered on September 7 at 10pm by snapping a Euro profile lock, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

NETHERTON

Thieves stole a Kawasaki ER from Meltham Road on September 8 at 12.30am. The motorbike had been left locked and secure on the driveway.

DALTON

Burglars snapped a Euro profile lock of a side door on a house in Tolson Crescent on September 6 at 3am. They entered activating the alarm and alerting the occupant. Intruders made off empty handed.

LOWERHOUSES

Thieves entered via a kitchen window at a property on Hall Cross Road on September 5 at 5.38am. They made an untidy search and stole a laptop, handbag, gym equipment and keys including keys to a Seat Ibiza which was also stolen.

PRIMROSE HILL

Thieves broke into the drivers door of a Ford Transit van parked on Cross Lane on September 5 at 4pm. They stole electric tools and a sat nav.

LOCKWOOD

Thieves stole front and back number plates from a Peugeot 307 parked on Lockwood Road on September 9 at 1pm.

FARTOWN

Burglars broke glass in a basement door of a property on Willow Lane at 10pm. it was unknown if they managed to gain entry to the property, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

GLEDHOLT

A resident arrived home at a property on Gledholt Road at 2pm and was greeted by someone standing on their driveway who advised there was a problem with the drains and needed to check. He checked the tap in the kitchen and asked to check the tap in the bathroom, whilst she was there he stole £200 in cash and made off.

A summer house was broken into by burglars on Heaton Road at 11.30pm. Locks were damaged and a television, binoculars and bottles of spirit were stolen.

BIRKBY

Thieves used a grabbing device through a letter box to steal car keys from a hallway on Birkby Hall Road at 3.30am and used them to steal a Volkswagen Passat and its contents.

MARSH

A small window was smashed on a Saab 903 on Glebe Street at 2am. Thieves entered the car and stole a laptop, clothing, sunglasses and baby car seat.

EDGERTON

Thieves entered a Honda CR-Z parked on Ravensdean at 6pm by unknown means and stole a sat-nav and a shopping bag.

LINDLEY

An insecure Skoda Octavia was entered by thieves on Wadsworth Fold at 8pm. A mobile phone, iPod Classic and coat were stolen.