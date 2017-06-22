Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless car thieves who ploughed into a family vehicle carrying a two-year-old girl before walking off are still at large.

Police have turned to Crimewatch in a bid to bring the callous men to justice after the smash which left Caitlin Scaddan and her mum Tracey injured on the morning of July 12 last year.

Tracey was reversing the family’s white Ssangyong Korando into the family’s driveway on Leeds Road, Dewsbury, when the black Golf hurtled past a lorry at 80mph and smashed into her, sending her spinning 360 degrees. The horrific crash was captured on the lorry’s dashcam, including the moment the men in the Golf got out, looked inside and calmly walked off.

Appearing on Crimewatch Roadshow today (Thursday), mum-of-two Tracey said: “I can’t believe somebody would look into a car at a mother and child and just walk away, not caring whether they’re alive or not.”

Insp Chris Hughes from West Yorkshire Police said: “They are very keen to see a successful resolution to this investigation and let’s remember this could have been a serious fatal accident.

“I have been in this job 22 years and to see the total callous disregard for the occupants of that car and a mother and child with clear injuries – it’s absolutely disgusting.”

The suspects were last seen walking up Dewsbury Road and on Soothill Lane. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101.