A Huddersfield woman has blamed a town centre salon for giving her a “wonky” haircut.

Helen McCann, 35, of Ashenhurst, said she went for a haircut at Studio 11 in New Street because her regular hairdresser was unavailable. She asked the female hairdresser to cut her hair a little longer than shoulder length and paid £11 for the cut.

But Helen said she was “appalled and disgusted” when returning home she discovered how her hair had been cropped, claiming: “It looked like I’d just come out of the butchers.”

She said she hadn’t realised what had happened while she was in the store because the hairdresser had shaped her hair to hide the “wonky” cut before showing it to her in a mirror.

Helen, who works as a care assistant, said she had decided to use the salon because it always looked busy, but she said: “I will never go there again. When you go into a hairdresser’s you trust them to do your hair. We girls like to look after our hair, it is one of our main features. You get what you pay for, but you don’t expect to get that.”

Helen claimed the salon had offered her a refund until she posted a picture of her haircut on Facebook. She said the salon was now denying she had ever been through the door, although she could identify the member of staff who cut her hair.

Owner Berkcan Dilaver, who opened the salon eight months ago, said he could not recall Helen having her hair cut in his shop. He said the salon got 200 customers a week and apart from his regular customers he could not remember every face.

When Helen rang to complain, he said he had told her to come into the shop to meet him face to face and if her complaint was true he would refund her money. If she had come to the salon to complain and identified the hairdresser who cut her hair he would have done his best to help put it right, he said.

He said he was “really shocked” by the sight of Helen’s hair, but insisted his staff would never have cut it like that.

“One of my hairdressers has 14 years experience and the other has seven years experience,” he said. “We have an apprentice who is only allowed to shampoo and dry hair.”

He claimed that after the incident was posted on Facebook, two or three people had called the shop saying they would make sure his business closed. He said he had contacted the police who advised installing CCTV to record what happened in the salon.