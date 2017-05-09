Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home for up to 40 people has been told to make improvements following a visit by inspectors.

Linson Court in Batley was rated “requires improvement” following the inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The inspectors’ report found that risks to people were identified and recorded, but that care and support was not always planned in a way that reduced risk’s to people’s safety and welfare.

Staff could identify different types of abuse, had up to date training in safeguarding, were aware of how to raise concerns and recognised their personal responsibilities for safeguarding.

But staff did not always work in accordance with legal requirements of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and had not established whether people had the capacity to make decisions or identify when decisions needed to be made on their behalf.

Some people found the food unappetising and some on specialist diets did not always have a good choice. Some people felt staff did not always understand the nature of their condition, leaving them feeling isolated.

Care records had gaps in information while the service was not always well-led. The manager had been in post for only a few weeks and was still getting used the service. Staff felt the manager was approachable and listened to their concerns and quality assurance audits were carried out at the home.

However, infection control measures were effective and people were treated with dignity and respect. There were no restrictions on visiting times and there were places in the home where people could meet visitors in private.