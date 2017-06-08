Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home resident who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the property claimed he enjoyed it and would do it again.

Over two days Daniel Thornton poured toilet water all over his room at the Fartown home and pulled lights from the ceiling, exposing the wires.

Staff at Oxley Woodhouse reported the incident to police because they were concerned about the safety of the 24-year-old and other residents.

Thornton pleaded guilty to criminal damage totalling over £5,000 when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

Thornton, who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, had been a resident at the Woodhouse Hill home for three years. Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “These things are usually dealt with in house but because his behaviour was such a problem they took the decision to call police.

“As well as jeopardising Mr Thornton’s safety it has an impact on other residents in the property.”

Thornton appeared in custody after police detained him over concerns that he would commit further offences.

In interview Thornton claimed that he didn’t get on with his fellow residents and staff, said that he’d enjoyed himself and would cause further damage.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said that Thornton couldn’t fully explain his behaviour but said he felt that his Asperger’s had nothing to do with it.

Magistrates ordered a full probation report ahead of his sentencing on June 13 and granted unconditional bail.