Two care homes in Huddersfield require improvement, according to a watchdog.

Bell House Care Home at Meltham and Bryan Wood Care Home at Edgerton, received the ratings following visits by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.

Bell House at Wilshaw Road was found to be in breach of several health and safety regulations when inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited in June last year.

Following their visit last month, inspectors noted several improvements, including regular supervision of staff and training and competency checks, particularly around moving and handling and administering medicines.

Staff at the home, which has accommodation for 24 older people, had received training in how to keep people safe, understood how to safeguard residents against abuse and knew the procedure to follow to report any safeguarding incidents.

But the report said staff numbers were not always in line with the provider’s assessment of staffing levels and the home was struggling to recruit people of the required calibre. There was no activities coordinator in post, although one had been interviewed and was awaiting employment checks to be completed.

Inspectors said the home required improvement in the areas of safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership, but was rated good for being caring.

Bryan Wood, based at Bryan Road, was rated good for providing a safe and caring environment, but required improvement for effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership.

The last inspection in September, 2016, highlighted concerns about feeding, record keeping and compliance with mental health legislation.

The latest inspection reported that improvements had been made at the home, which provides accommodation for 45 people, some of whom have dementia.

The report said management changes since the September visit meant that while significant improvements had been made, the home had not yet demonstrated that improvements had been sustained.

This included ensuring all staff received regular supervision and were trained to develop into their roles. The report said: “This had been planned but had not yet been completed and there had been a gap where staff had not received supervision.”

Staff showed a good understanding of how to safeguarded residents against abuse and knew the procedure to follow to report any incidents. Staff supported people with their meals and senior staff monitored people at risk of malnutrition.

The report added: “There had been a significant improvement in the monitoring of the quality of the service provided and plans were in place to continue to drive improvements.”