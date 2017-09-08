Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man’s court case was dropped following his three year sentence for robbery.

Aaron Adams and another man were last week jailed over the targeted attack on a teenager enjoying a night out in Huddersfield town centre.

They took the 17-year-old towards a shopping precinct to withdraw cash before assaulting and patting him down.

Adams, of Elmfield Avenue in Golcar, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link over an alleged offence of breaching a community order made for criminal damage.

The 26-year-old allegedly failed to show up for two appointments on June 28 and July 19.

But a probation officer told the Huddersfield court that on August 31 Adams was jailed for three years.

Magistrates agreed to withdraw the breach case against him in the interests of justice.