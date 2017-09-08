A man’s court case was dropped following his three year sentence for robbery.
Aaron Adams and another man were last week jailed over the targeted attack on a teenager enjoying a night out in Huddersfield town centre.
They took the 17-year-old towards a shopping precinct to withdraw cash before assaulting and patting him down.
Adams, of Elmfield Avenue in Golcar, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link over an alleged offence of breaching a community order made for criminal damage.
The 26-year-old allegedly failed to show up for two appointments on June 28 and July 19.
But a probation officer told the Huddersfield court that on August 31 Adams was jailed for three years.
Magistrates agreed to withdraw the breach case against him in the interests of justice.