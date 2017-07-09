Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman withdrew money from a cash machine and found his £20 notes had been nibbled – by a MOUSE.

Andrew Nelson, 44, who runs a computer repair shop in Mirfield, didn’t notice his cash had been munched.

It was only when an employee mentioned that her notes had been chomped that he checked his own cash and found tiny teeth marks.

Andrew, of Comp-Fix.Biz in Knowl Road, said: “We have three £20 notes and all of them have big chunks taken out of them and you can clearly see the teeth marks.

“It looks like a mouse to me but I don’t know whether these notes have been put in the machine like that and no one has spotted them or whether there’s a mouse munching through the cash.”

Andrew and his employee separately withdrew cash from the same machine on Saturday – the one at the former NatWest bank in Mirfield town centre which closed in 2015.

The building remains empty and has been up for let.

Andrew said he couldn’t believe what had happened. His employee had two nibbled £20 notes, which he swapped with her, and he had one.

He banks with the Yorkshire Building Society – which also recently shut its branch in Mirfield – and headed off to Dewsbury to hand the notes in at his bank.

Andrew said: “I went to the Yorkshire Building Society and thought they would simply exchange them but they didn’t want to know.

“They suggested I go to the NatWest because that’s a clearing bank but they said the machine was nothing to do with them, it was run by a third party company.

“The NatWest may have closed but the cash machine still has the NatWest name on it and the only branding on my receipt is for the NatWest.”

Andrew has checked the Bank of England website for advice and a note can be exchanged at a bank if more than 50% of it remains intact.

As a trader himself he doesn’t want to pass the notes onto someone else just in case they aren’t legal tender.

He plans to send them off to the Bank of England to be exchanged but believes other people may have also received nibbled notes.

“We know that this has affected two separate transactions so there must be more,” he said.

“I can afford to hold onto the £60 for a few weeks but others might not be so lucky.”