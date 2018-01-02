Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ram-raiders are believed to have targeted a cash machine at the Aldi store in Slaithwaite .

It is believed the raid happened at the store in Britannia Road overnight.

The store was closed this morning and coned off but shoppers were still turning up to find the doors locked.

It is thought a vehicle was used to smash through a metal barrier and one of the large glass windows behind it.

There was a significant amount of damage caused and a damaged cash machine could be seen on the floor inside. It also looked like display shelves had also been smashed.

The damage was at the side of the store facing the river.

A notice on the window says: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the store will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Detectives were on the scene this morning and were understood to be seeking CCTV footage from the local area.

The store, on the site of the former Colne Mills, was opened in November 2014.

When plans for the store were announced locals were split with many fearing it would damage independent shops in the village.

The next nearest Aldi is in Scar Lane, Milnsbridge .

West Yorkshire Police and Aldi have been asked to comment.