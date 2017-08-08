Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If a narrowly-avoided disaster could be summarised with a picture, it would be this.

It was certainly a near miss for a driver and a homeowner in Brighouse .

This red Mazda was pictured just inches from the house on Elmwood Drive after it reversed downhill, ploughed through a grassy verge and was stopped only by a fortunately-placed bush.

It’s thought the driver had forgotten to apply the handbrake when parking on the cul-de-sac, which is built on a small incline.

Matt Allen, who snapped the picture, said it was the “worst parking” he’d seen. He said: “I thought I had seen it all, cars parked all over the place!

“This one is the best, never seen anything like this one before. It does pay to put the handbrake on when you leave your car!”