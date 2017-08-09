Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A builder is facing unemployment after getting behind the wheel while almost twice the legal limit.

Jamie Hatkovic was stopped by police as he drove on Hunsworth Lane in Cleckheaton at 4am on July 16.

The officers believed that the white Ford Transit was travelling too fast and not properly positioned in the road.

They pulled over the 26-year-old, who was travelling with a female passenger, and could immediately smell alcohol on his breath.

He was arrested and police station breath tests an hour later showed that he had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

When asked if he’d had any alcohol, the self-employed builder replied that he’d had a couple of drinks after work.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and his solicitor Paul Blanchard described his conviction as catastrophic as he needs a licence to get from job to job.

Deputy District Judge Wajid Khalil told him: “You were driving close to the legal limit and the manner of your driving was of concern to the officers.

“I have to disqualify you and that’s going to have an enormous impact on yourself and others more innocent will suffer too.”

Judge Khalil banned Hatkovic, of Kilroyd Drive in Cleckheaton, from driving for 18 months.

He was fined £100 and will have to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.