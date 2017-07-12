Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police are asking Examiner readers to help solve a number of alleged crimes.

They want assistance in identifying people who could provide help with their investigations, and have provided pictures.

The crimes being pursued through the police Caught on Camera website this week include several alleged burglaries, assaults and fraud.

They police have pointed out that images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Although there may be doubts as to the relationship between the individual and the crime, police say: “Members of the public should not approach anyone they believe to be displayed in the images.”

Contact Crimestoppers - anonymously if you wish - on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person show, quoting the picture reference number given at the end of the captions.