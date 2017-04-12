Caught on Camera: West Yorkshire Police want to speak to these people - can you help?

Can you put a name to any of these faces?

West Yorkshire Police have released the images in the gallery above in the hope that the public of Huddersfield can give them a hand in identifying them.

The images are of potential witnesses to crimes as well as suspects and cover a range of suspected offences.

They include theft, assault, fraud, making off without payment and other offences.

If you think you know someone who is pictured in the gallery, West Yorkshire Police advice is that you should not approach them.

Instead, please contact West Yorkshire Police via the non emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.