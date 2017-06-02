The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the dramatic moment an arsonist deliberately set fire to a BMW.

The unidentified man, armed with a backpack over his shoulder, can be seen taking a bottle out of his coat pocket before pouring liquid over the windscreen and bonnet.

He then lights a piece of fabric with a lighter and ignites the luxury car before running off.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were called at 3.34am on May 23 to the car park of the Batley Irish Nash social club in Batley Carr.

Shaun Helliwell, vice president of the social club’s committee, said the fire also ignited the MG Rover that was parked beside the BMW 5 Series and both cars had to be written off.

“Every bit of help would be appreciated,” he said. “It was a car last week – what’s to say it won’t be a house next time?”

Sgt Chris Field, of Batley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have seen a spate of arson attacks in the ward area over the past month and we are currently in the process of investigating each individual incident.

“I would like to reassure the local communities that we take all reports of crime and vandalism very seriously and that we are working to catch the perpetrators.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170232202.